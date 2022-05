TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left a 30-year-old Anniston man dead Friday night.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eric D. Oden was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 21 when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle.

The crash occurred around 9:27 p.m., about five miles south of Munford. Oden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.