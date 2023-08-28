BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major concerts are taking place during the weekend of the Magic City Classic.

The Isley Brothers will be at Boutwell Auditorium and the Magic City “Pep Rally Edition” concert will feature R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, Regina Belle and Shirley Murdock. The show will be on October 27, at 8:00 p.m. and you can purchase tickets here.

Also, Anita Baker will be coming into town as fans can celebrate her career in the music industry, She will perform at the BJCC Legacy Arena Classic Weekend on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 p.m. You can click here for tickets.