Wild About Animals: Meet Ranch, the serama chicken

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Ranch, the serama chicken. Yes, ranch like the dressing. She’s one of a few saucy chickens at the Birmingham Zoo. Not much of an egg-layer, but she can be considered an educator at the zoo.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

