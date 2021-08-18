Wild About Animals: Meet Peggie & Anakin, the secretary birds

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Peggie and Anakin, the secretary birds. With a look of an eagle and the legs of a crane, the two have been together for over year at the Birmingham Zoo.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

