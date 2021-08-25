Wild About Animals: Meet Milk Shake, the milk snake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Milk Shake, the milk snake. Don’t be afraid, she’s a sweetheart. She won’t bite and she is not venomous, but she may look familiar to some, as milk snake’s are typically the kind that one may see in the classroom.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.