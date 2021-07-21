Wild About Animals: Meet Kong, the jaguar at the Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Kong, the jaguar. In 2017, Kong moved away from the humid state of Florida and made the Magic City his home since then. A bit of a loner, Kong’s beauty is a sight that should be experienced in person.

