Wild About Animals: Meet Katie, the African wildcat

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Katie, the African wildcat. She’s had quite a life before arriving in the Magic City, but we are glad she’s here.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

Watch the full segment in the video player above to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES