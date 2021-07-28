Wild About Animals: Meet Chaucer, the miniature donkey

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Chaucer, the miniature donkey. The 3-year-old just arrived in the Magic City, so go say hey because he’s known for being a little shy.

