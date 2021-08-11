Wild About Animals: Meet Abby, the sand cat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Abby, the sand cat. She’s adorable and cute. Abby doesn’t necessarily need water, so much so, she may be able to go forever without a sip as she is a sand or desert cat. Enjoy the video above as Casey from the Birmingham Zoo tells us all about Abby.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.