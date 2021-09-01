Wild About Animals: Charlize Heron and Ria, the ostriches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another week means another adorable exhibit at the Birmingham Zoo.

CBS 42’s news anchor Andrea Lindenberg takes a trip to the Birmingham Zoo to introduce everyone to Charlize Heron and Ria, the ostriches. On this hot day, the ladies were bathing in the sun and cooling off by the pool, or the sprinkler. Ria, the oldest ostrich, enjoys hanging out with the giraffes because she feels that’s her true spirit animal.

Each week, CBS 42 will be taking a behind the scenes look at the Birmingham Zoo in our “Wild About Animals” segments as we feature a different exhibit for you and your family to enjoy at the zoo.

