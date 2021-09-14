Unruly goat ‘arrested’ by Louisiana Deputy

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is getting some retweets after posting to their official Twitter page that they’ve “arrested” a goat.

According to the tweet, Deputy Michael Jenkins of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office encountered a displaced goat in the weeks following Hurricane Ida. When trying to reason with the goat, it began to resist.

The goat was then “arrested” for battery of a police officer, harassment and criminal mischief before being released into the custody of its owner.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES