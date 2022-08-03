CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday.

A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins.

“We got cows as @HelenHunt would say,” Collins captioned the video, in reference to the actor’s famous line from the movie “Twister.”

CBS 42 reached out to Cullman County Animal Control who are working to capture the cow at this time. There is no word yet on if the animal is “udder” arrest at this time.

