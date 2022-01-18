Mountain lion shot, killed in west Las Vegas backyard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police found the mountain lion in a residential backyard in the west part of the valley on Monday.

The Nevada Wildlife officers have shot and killed the lion, police said.

“I put the dog inside and we were told to go inside. We took the dogs in and went inside then we heard a gunshot,” Kahlonni Ortiz, one resident said.

The mountain lion was found in the backyard of a home near the 3900 block of Wainscot Ct, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Emerald Beach Court near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.