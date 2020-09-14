An inside look at life in isolation dorms at the University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama’s Tuscaloosa campus has had over 2,300 cases of the coronavirus since the start of classes.

In an effort to make isolating as effective as possible, the university has designated specific dorms for positive COVID-19 students.

Students have had to roll with the punches as the University of Alabama responds to its climbing number of cases. Bryan Moss, a freshman at the school, tested positive on Thursday, September 3. Moss said when he called the university’s COVID-19 hotline, his calls were sent to voicemail.

“We called them on Thursday and they sent us to voicemail and said leave a message and that they’ll get us into isolation housing when they can,” Moss said.

Moss said he self-isolated until he heard back from the school on Saturday, September 5.

“They didn’t call back until Saturday. And that was when we moved into the isolation dorms,” Moss said.

Moss said students were given rules that were not enforced. Students are supposed to stay in their dorms unless necessary to leave, but those rules are not enforced. Moss said a doctor would visit the dorm daily to check on students and manage symptoms.

Moss said his symptoms were mild, similar to a bad cold. The school’s isolation dorm, Burke West, was designated a COVID-19 isolation dorm after students had already moved in, meaning many students had to relocate with little notice.

“They could have handled it better, I’m sure,” Moss said. “But this is new for everybody, new for the university. So I’m sure they’re just trying to figure out what works best for them and how to contain this.”

Moss’s isolation period ended Saturday, meaning Sunday, September 13 he was able to move back into his regular dorm room.

The University of Alabama is conducting random testing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Moss said he was told he is exempt from that testing because he already contracted the virus.

LATEST POSTS