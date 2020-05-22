1 Alabama veteran can get paid to watch war movies on Memorial Day weekend

(WIAT) — In support of military men and women, a company called HomeSnacks wants to pay a U.S. veteran $1,000 to watch 10 of America’s best war movies this Memorial Day Weekend.

HomeSnacks is a research company that collects data designed to help you understand what it’s like to live in different communities across the country.

They call this Memorial Day weekend job a “veteran dream job”. HomeSnacks is looking for a U.S. veteran currently out of work. Veterans can fill out an application and tell us why they served in the U.S. military. The winning entry will be hired to binge watch 10 war movies on Memorial Day. Including classics such as Platoon, Saving Private Ryan, and Apocalypse Now.

You can find the application form, job description, and complete movie list, here.

Applications are now open through May 22.

To complete the session, the veteran has to write a 1,000-word essay on what they learned about the U.S. military.

In addition to the free movies, the veteran will also get the following to make their Memorial Day binge-watching experience complete:

A large US flag

An ‘I Served’ sticker for their car

An ‘All-American’ meal for their entire family, shipped to their door

A copy of “God Bless America: The Ultimate Patriotic Album”

