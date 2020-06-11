Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old Georgia boy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- It's been four years since the tragic deaths of 11-year-old Niomi James and her 13-year-old sister Jayla Parler. The two young girls were killed on June 6, 2016, in a car crash on Highway 82 in Tuscaloosa County. The children's mother, Latrice Parler, and her family are still fighting for justice and want closure.

"We just miss them and we know we can't get them back," Parler said. "But we are not going to stop fighting for them and being a voice for them either. We have to be the voices for these children now and it's important that we continue to speak on their behalf for justice for all of us."