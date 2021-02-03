Amber Alert issued after baby abducted in Chesapeake; suspect vehicle was stolen, has Va. tags and ‘baby on board’ sticker

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An Amber Alert has been issued after police say a 3-month-old girl was inside a vehicle that was stolen Wednesday morning in Chesapeake.

Police say Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva was inside the vehicle in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard at the time theft, just before 6:30 a.m.

The vehicle is a gray 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Virginia license plate VXX 1085. There’s a “baby on board” sticker on the rear and a “Texas edition” emblem with a Texas star. There’s also a pink flamingo in the rear-view mirror.

Varrios-Dasilva has brown hair and brown eyes and is wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit with ears on it, police say.

The suspect is a black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.