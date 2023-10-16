COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening for two girls who went missing from Columbus. That alert remains active as of Monday morning.

11-year-old Kyle Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were last seen at the Burger King in north Columbus.

Police say they could be seen leaving slightly before noon in a 2011 blue-gray Honda CRV with Georgia Tag “TGS7835.”

They are now believed to be in a 2004 Gold Lexus with a Georgia tag reading “SBZ8631.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mikaela Harell is a suspect.

Police say the two girls are believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information is asked to call local police.