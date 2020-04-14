As demand grows, Amazon looks to hire more workers at Bessemer plant

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amazon is hiring more workers to keep up with customer demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, including at the company’s new facility in Bessemer.

Amazon already added 100,000 employees for its distribution centers in the last month. Now, it plans to add another 75,000 full and part-time jobs.

The facility is looking to fill positions for delivery, warehouse workers, and shoppers.

To apply, click here.

