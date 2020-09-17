Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees, hundreds of openings expected in Bessemer

Amazon Prime boxes loaded on a cart for delivery in New York on October 10, 2018. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT)– Amazon announced Monday that the company would be hiring for 100,000 new jobs nationwide.

The Vice President of Workforce Development Ardine Williams says hundreds of jobs are expected at the new fulfillment center in Bessemer.

The jobs start at $15/hour with benefits for full-time employees.

To help fill the jobs, Amazon hosted an online career day where top executives offered career advice and resume building tips.

You can view the training here.

Apply for jobs with Amazon here.

