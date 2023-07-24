COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp has announced Dean Mark A. Welsh III will serve as acting President after Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks submitted her letter of resignation on Thursday.

The announcement was made on Friday morning and comes after the Faculty Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday to create a fact-finding committee into the mishandling of the hiring of University of Texas professor Dr. Kathleen McElroy. McElroy is a former New York Times journalist and graduate of Texas A&M University, class of 1981.

In June, Texas A&M announced McElroy’s hiring to revive the school’s journalism program, but the university says this fell apart – as the details of the job offer changed from a position with the possibility of tenure to a one-year professor of practice appointment, with the option to renew.

At the Faculty Senate meeting on Wednesday, President Banks denied knowing about the changes in the job offer but took responsibility for a flawed hiring process. Banks referenced a wave of national publicity at the time that suggested McElroy, who has done research on diversity and inclusion, was a victim of “anti-woke” hysteria and faced outside interference in the faculty hiring process.

Texas A&M went on to say that public universities in Texas are in the middle of eliminating offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to comply with recent state legislation.

Dr. Banks became the 26th President of Texas A&M in 2021 after a decade of excellence as Vice Chancellor and Dean of Engineering, according to the university. She led efforts for the Texas A&M System to become the only university in Texas to help manage a national weapons lab, the Los Alamos National Laboratory; created EnMed, a program training engineers to become medical doctors; and oversaw dramatic enrollment growth at the nation’s largest engineering school.

Chancellor Sharp thanked Dr. Banks for her years of service, and named Welsh as acting president until a national search can find Dr. Banks’ successor.

Texas A&M says that Welsh is a retired Air Force general, and is the Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

President Kathy Banks’ resignation letter is below:

Chancellor,

First, thank you for the opportunity to serve at this wonderful university. It has been an honor of a lifetime.

The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately. The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.

I wish Texas A&M nothing but the best. It has been a privilege to serve under you.

Kathy