Altoona man facing murder charges after killing girlfriend, attempting to burn body on Christmas day

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Altoona man has been arrested after authorities learned he killed his girlfriend after the two had an argument on Christmas Eve.

Saturday, Dec. 26, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stephen Hooks obtained felony warrants on Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher, 32 of Altoona.

Belcher is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse and is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center. He has been there since early Christmas morning.

On Dec. 24, Belcher made a 911 call just before 8 p.m. He told authorities he found his girlfriend, Traci Wilemon, unresponsive in the floor of their home on 10th street in Altoona.

Altoona Police and Fire arrived to find Wilson and pronounced her dead. She was 50 years old. Altoona Police Chief, Eric Doran, requested the assistance of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to the unusual circumstances found at the scene.

Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a search warrant before midnight Christmas Eve and worked into the early morning hours of Christmas morning processing the scene along with the Altoona P.D., Etowah Co. Coroner’s Office and Etowah Co. District Attorney’s Office. Belcher, who originally made the 911 call was placed under arrest and transported to the Etowah Co. Detention Center from the scene on Friday, Dec. 25.

After execution of search warrant and processing the scene from time of call, Inv. Hooks and Inv. Kenon McKenzie received a confession from Belcher. Belcher stated he had an argument with Wilemon that became physical and that led to her death. Belcher was charged with abuse of a corpse in addition to murder because he stated that he attempted to burn her remains.

Wilson’s body has been transported to the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for Autopsy. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office will attend the Autopsy and continue to investigate alongside the Altoona Police Dept.

Belcher remains in the Etowah County Detention Center on a total Surety Bond of $500,000.