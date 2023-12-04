MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama will be in the national spotlight this week as Republican presidential candidates debate Wednesday night on The University of Alabama’s campus in Tuscaloosa.

Candidates have until Monday night — 48 hours ahead of the debate — to satisfy the Republican National Committee Requirements. The steeper polling and donor thresholds could lead to the smallest debate stage yet.

Requirements include 80,000 unique donors, up from 70,000 last debate. Candidates must also reach at least 6 percent in two national polls or in one national poll and two early voting states.

ALGOP Chairman John Wahl said so far four have qualified, though three plan to be onstage.

“Former President Donald Trump– though he won’t be at the debate, he has qualified. Gov. Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. So at this point, the only question left is Chris Christie,” Wahl said.

Wahl said this could be a turning point for candidates to set themselves apart from frontrunner and former President Donald Trump. It’s also likely one of the last chances before the Iowa caucuses in January.

“This is the last debate that’s really going to be a gamechanger before these early states start to vote. I think that’s what makes this debate so pivotal, so important. A great opportunity for our state, but also the last opportunity for these candidates,” Wahl said.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers said the smaller field of candidates onstage could lead to more substantive debate. It also gives voters more opportunity to learn who they are.

“By virtue of DeSantis and Haley still standing and still having enough credibility, polling data, enough campaign money that they’re the last two or three standing, it gives them a lot of national exposure as serious candidates for president if not this year, in the future,” Flowers said.

The debate starts 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET on NewsNation.