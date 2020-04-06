ALFA offering virtual field trips during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With schools across the state closed, many parents are looking for educational opportunities for their kids. ALFA, the Alabama Farmers Federation, started one Friday.

Each week, the federation will air a ‘virtual field trip’ on its Facebook page. The segments are designed to help children learn about farming. In the first segment ALFA director of news services Mary Wilson interviewed Jonathan Sanders, a farmer in Coffee County. The focus, in this case, was row crops like corn, wheat, oats and peanuts. The live segment attracted around 170 viewers from all over the Southeast and as far away as Washington State. More than 8,000 people have watched it since ALFA posted it.

Viewers had a chance to submit questions for Sanders, and the segment featured pictures of fields and farm equipment to help viewers understand how farming works.

This week’s segment will focus on fruits and vegetables. It airs Friday at 10 a.m.