Alex Trebek has emotional moment during ‘Jeopardy’ game

(WIAT) — A thoughtful “Jeopardy!” contestant brings host Alex Trebek to tears.

Dhruv Gaur wrote a message to Trebek as his answer during the final Jeopardy round on Monday’s show.

It was obviously not correct but Trebek was touched by the gesture.

In the moment, Trebek went down the line reading the final responses of the contestants. Gaur wrote an answer that took Trebek by surprise.

Trebek said, “Dhruv you’re smiling. I like that. Let’s take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one?” It was revealed that Gaur wrote “We love you Alex” with a heart. Trebek continued, “No. ‘What is We love you Alex.’ That’s very kind of you. Thank you. Cost you $1,995. You’re left with $5. Okay.”

RIght before Gaur’s message, Trebek had shared with them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur tweeted, “When ‘Final Jeopardy’ came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and I thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in March, Trebek has been working to make people more aware about the disease.



LATEST POSTS