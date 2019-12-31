Alex Trebek discusses his cancer battle

(WIAT) — Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his Pancreatic Cancer battle.
The 79-year-old says he was “near remission” but now is indicating something different.
The longtime “Jeopardy” host says he now has a “closed-ended” life because of the terrible survival rates of Pancreatic Cancer.
The American Cancer Society reports an overall nine percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined.
Trebek says the positivity he’s been getting from fans and loved ones have made the battle easier to endure.