Alex Trebek discusses his cancer battle

(WIAT) — Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his Pancreatic Cancer battle.

The 79-year-old says he was “near remission” but now is indicating something different.

The longtime “Jeopardy” host says he now has a “closed-ended” life because of the terrible survival rates of Pancreatic Cancer.

The American Cancer Society reports an overall nine percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined.

Trebek says the positivity he’s been getting from fans and loved ones have made the battle easier to endure.

