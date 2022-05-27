BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Memorial Day weekend is expected to be busy for travelers.

AAA expects 3.92 million travelers to hit the road this weekend. That’s up 8.3% from 2021 and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants drivers to remain safe during their travels throughout the entire summer.

Friday is the kick-off of their “101 Days of Safety” campaign to promote safe habits for drivers and boaters during the summer.

State trooper Justin O’Neal says speeding is the number one cause of wrecks during the summer. He’s encouraging drivers to slow down and not drive too close to other vehicles.

“Always maintain a good distance between you and that vehicle in front of you,” O’Neal said. “Falling to close always causes a lot of nonfatal crashes in the state of Alabama so be able to use that reactionary gap between you and that vehicle.”

O’Neal also suggests your vehicle be in good shape before heading on the road.

“Make sure you get it checked out by a mechanic, and if you go on a long trip make sure you have snacks, water just in case you do break down on the side of the road,” O’Neal said.

The campaign ends on Labor Day.