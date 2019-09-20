ALEA locates missing Dothan man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (9/20): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has located the missing senior.
Original (9/20): Dothan police are looking for missing man Jimmie Ray Syples. His last location was on foot on East Crawford Street in Dothan, Alabama, around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
How to identify Syples:
- He is a 66-year-old, white male
- He is 5’8″ and weighs 125 pounds
- Syples has brown hair and brown eyes
- He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a blue base ball cap and tennis shoes.
Other characteristics:
- Syples walks slow with a slight limp on the right side.
- He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.
Next steps
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Jimmie Ray Syples, they are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or call 911.