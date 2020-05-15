ALEA issues missing senior alert for Hueytown man

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.
According to the Hueytown Police Department, 69-year-old Anthony Earl Clark was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Avalon Avenue in Hueytown. Police say Clark may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement.
If you see Clark or know where to find him, call 911 or the HPD at 205-491-3523.
