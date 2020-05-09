ALEA finalizing plans to resume normal driver license division operations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is reviewing Governor Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order and finalizing plans to resume normal operations at its driver license division locations.
ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor says public safety is a “top priority for ALEA.”
“In March, when Governor Ivey declared this state of emergency in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we and other state agencies were charged with determining how to best ensure continued operations without risking the health of the public or our personnel”Hal Taylor, ALEA’s Secretary
The agency will continue to adhere to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines concerning hygiene, as well as the use of personal protection equipment and other safeguards, to fight the spread of the virus during in-person driver license transactions.
