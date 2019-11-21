Aldridge Gardens holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for New Educational building

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) Officials with Aldridge Gardens and the City of Hoover held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Aldridge Gardens Educational Building.
The building was funded by the NaphCare Foundation. It was built primarily to be used as a facility for hands-on instructional classes.
Educational groups such as Aldridge Gardens’ Bonsai Members, greenery pruning classes and other gardening type classes needed a facility where you could get dirt and water on the floor and no one would care. And now and the new building will provide that experience.
WATCH: RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY
The new Educational Building compliments the Garden Setting of Aldridge Gardens and was designed by Goodwyn Mills & Cawood Architectural Firm and Built by DL Acton Construction Inc.
Aldridge Gardens is a 30-acre public garden nestled in the heart of Hoover, Alabama featuring walking trails through beautiful plantings and a five-acre lake. It is owned by the City of Hoover and is a free admittance attraction and event venue open daily.
(Information provided by the City of Hoover)