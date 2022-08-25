GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation is collecting feedback on a proposed plan to better connect both sides of Gadsden. It’s a project both city and state leaders have had in the works for decades to relieve congestion and make it easier to drive through town.

The Gadsden Eastern Connector will be an extension of I-759 to bridge directly to U.S. 431 in East Gadsden.

“You could have a corridor that passes directly through connecting these major corridors here in Gadsden and I think that’s something that the city and many residents have looked forward to for years,” ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.

The plan would extend the end of I-759 about two miles to the east side of the city.

“I’m all for the highway, but not at the expense of my quality of life,” Gadsden resident Valerie Borden said.

Borden and her husband Virgil live on Richardson St. and said they will lose part of their backyard if the plan moves forward.

“That’s something you have to live with,” Borden said. “It’s not something that you go on a vacation, and you come back. That’s a lifestyle they’re asking us to endure with these six lanes in our backyard.”

The plan adds six lanes of a highway – but eliminates properties along Taylor St. and others in the process.

“It’s impossible to create a new corridor through an area like this where you have businesses and residences without impacting some of those,” Burkett said.

That’s why ALDOT wants to hear from you if this will impact your property.

“Consider for those on Richardson Street,” Virgil Borden said. “If this project is going to go forward, we’ll be forced to move.”

This project is entirely funded by the Rebuild Alabama gas tax with a price tag of around $65 million. ALDOT said it will take all public feedback and use that toward figuring out the next steps, hopeful to have a roadway functioning in five years.

You have until September 14th to have your voice heard.