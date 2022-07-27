BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Drivers can expect to see more congestion on Highway 280 soon. The Alabama Department of Transportation is in the preliminary stages of an expansion project.

It’s no secret traffic is bad on Highway 280, especially during those peak travel times. ALDOT is working to bring some relief but that means more construction.

An expansion project is in the works for Highway 280 from Hollywood Boulevard to the 459 interchange. ALDOT plans to resurface Hollywood Boulevard to Lakeshore Drive and replace the bridge over 280 at Pump House Road. This will allow room to add additional lanes in both directions.

ALDOT division engineer DeJarvis Leonard said studies show during high travel times, the number of cars traveling in the area doubles causing major congestion. He hopes this project will bring some relief.

“So this is the point where everything clogs up in the morning so if we can avoid this and get rid of the gridlock in that area, or in the afternoon going out, it would help substantially in that area,” Leonard said.

The project is still in the preliminary phase. Leonard said you have a chance to share your thoughts about the project, during a public meeting hosted by ALDOT on Aug. 13.