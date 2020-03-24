ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chick-fil-A location in Alabaster is currently closed due to one employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to CBS 42 Tuesday.
In a statement from Constantine Zouboukos, the franchise operator at the Alabaster location on Colonial Promenade Parkway, management recently found out found that one of the workers at the restaurant had tested positive for the virus.
Zouboukos said that following news of the diagnosis, management took immediate action to close the restaurant and are now working with the Shelby County Health Department to clean and disinfect the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.
No information was given on when the restaurant would re-open.
LATEST POSTS
- Tips for eating healthy during COVID-19 quarantine period
- Alabaster Chick-fil-A closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus
- Postponed Olympic Games could impact 2021 World Games in Birmingham
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
- California marijuana sales surge amid COVID-19 business closures