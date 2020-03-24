Alabaster Chick-fil-A closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chick-fil-A location in Alabaster is currently closed due to one employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed to CBS 42 Tuesday.

In a statement from Constantine Zouboukos, the franchise operator at the Alabaster location on Colonial Promenade Parkway, management recently found out found that one of the workers at the restaurant had tested positive for the virus.

Zouboukos said that following news of the diagnosis, management took immediate action to close the restaurant and are now working with the Shelby County Health Department to clean and disinfect the restaurant in accordance with public health guidelines.

No information was given on when the restaurant would re-open.

