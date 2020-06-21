Alabaster celebrates Juneteenth Festival and Black Lives Matter Unity March

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Saturday, dozens of people united for Alabaster’s first Juneteenth Festival and Black Lives Matter Unity March.

Organizers say they want to educate many who are not aware of issues people of color face.

“I’m trying to educate myself every day, but I’m also realizing the privilege I’ve had my entire life as a 47-year-old woman. I’m trying to undo that as well as listen,” Alabaster resident Anna Walchili said.

Festival organizers add they are inspired by the strong participation of people from all walks of life. Ultimately, they are hoping people are left inspired to take action.

“We ought to be able to celebrate one another’s heritage and move forward. I’m pro-black, but that doesn’t mean I’m anti-white. I love my white brothers. I also want to see our people prosper and be blessed in the process,” Bethesda Apostolic Worship Center Gerry Bivens said.

Several community activists spoke of the importance of making change in today’s society. This includes staying informed and having active communication with city leaders, in addition to voting.

“Alabaster is diverse and part of what we recognize is that the city is more diverse than what some of the leading shows and so we want to be able to change that,” April Dortch, the event organizer, said.

Despite the positivity today brought to the community, a a banner was vandalized promoting today’s festivities. But, locals say they won’t let this get them down.

“It motivates us even more to do more bigger and better things and will have more events coming up,” Alabaster Resident Laura Wyatt said.

