Alabamians tired of political ads during the Senate race

Birmingham, Ala., (WIAT) — Annoyed is an understatement for some Birmingham residents who say political ads are draining. “I wouldn’t lose any sleep if I didn’t see another campaign ad, says resident Derrick Price III. Price who’s been around for two Presidential elections says the ads are somewhat useless and is tired of politicians after seeing U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne’s Ad. The ad shows images of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and others, referring to them as “The Squad Attacking America”

All of this comes before the Senate 2020 Senate election.

Political Analyst Steve Flowers says right now Jeff Sessions is leading the polls with former American football coach Tommy Tuberville coming in behind Sessions. Flowers believes Byrne trails Tuberville but, he wants to wait until the Politicans file their campaign finance report by Jan. 31st. “Sessions is probably going to show a commanding lead when it comes to fundraising when January 31st comes around and reporting is filed. That’s because Senator Richard Craig Shelby is backing Sessions and Shelby has a lot of fundraising and political power in Washington,” says Flowers.

Flowers says those who are positioned to have more money will be able to buy the TV time they need to win in February. GOP Primary takes place on March 3rd in the state to determine which republican candidate will run in the states general election on November 3rd.