COLUMBUS, Miss. (WIAT) — Lottery fever continues to draw Alabamians across state borders to have a shot at winning billions of dollars. The Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.28 billion, the second highest winnings in the game’s history.

“Good selling for tonight,” Downtown Columbus Chevron Cashier Danny Patel said. “Alabama people here spend money on the lottery.”

It was a busy night at stores offering the lottery along the Mississippi state line. It took CBS reporters 30 minutes to purchase a ticket Friday night.

Tony and Kenny Shepherd make the drive frequently from Pickens County to Country Mart because they just want a chance for something more.

“We could be putting this money that we’re spending right here in Alabama in our schools and roads and stuff,” Kenny Shepherd said. “But no, they won’t do it.”

Mississippi gamblers know his frustration all too well. The lottery wasn’t approved in the state until 2018.

“We used to travel to Tennessee to get lottery tickets or to Florida to get lottery tickets before we had the lottery here,” Columbus resident Chuck Bigelow said. “Everything happens 20 years later here. Could be what Alabama’s looking at.”

Shepherd said if he and his brother win, they plan to leave Alabama and never come back.

Friday’s numbers are 67, 45, 57, 36, 13, the Mega Ball is 14 and the Megaplier is 2.