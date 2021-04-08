Alabamians react to President Biden’s executive gun order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Joe Biden issued an executive order on gun legislation Thursday morning, putting more restrictions and legislation to “ghost” guns and stabilizing braces for pistols. The order also invests in intervention programs in violence-prone communities.

Here in Alabama, the news has mixed reviews. Some Congressional leaders, like Robert Aderholt, believe more laws aren’t the answer, but community activists believe the order is a step in the right direction.

“Especially to us mothers who have lost children to gun violence like myself. I think it’s a good step. It really is,” Apostle Wanda Stephen said.

Stephen’s lost her son, George Powell, Jr. to gun violence 15 years ago. She says losing a loved one to gun violence is a pain she and many others live with daily.

“Especially with all the kids who have gotten killed around here. A young 16-year-old got killed last night. So, it’s a hurting feeling,” Stephen said.

Local law enforcement also reacted to the news. Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway hopes this new legislation will curb the violence in the area.

“We’re thankful for a president who does care about our communities and to make sure that we have more things in place so we can enforce,” Pettway said.

Congressman Aderholt tweeted about Biden’s order; stating gun control doesn’t work and that cities in the United States with the most severe gun laws have the highest crime rates.

Extreme gun control legislation isn’t the answer to stopping gun violence. Look at the cities in America with the most severe gun laws and you’ll see that those same cities have the highest violent crime rates in the country. https://t.co/IZQl4byfvI — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) April 8, 2021

“The Republicans may not have anybody to get killed, but the hurt is more severe. And my hurt is every day,” Stephen said.

Karen McClure with Mom’s Demand Action agrees with the order but says it will take more than just Biden to act on the country’s gun issues.

“There are a lot more steps that need to be taken. And especially by Congress,” McClure said.

Birmingham Police have not yet commented on President Biden’s executive gun control order.