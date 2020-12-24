Alabamians get in some last-minute Christmas shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The cold weather nor the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep people from getting in some last-minute shopping.

Shopping areas like the Summit or other stores off Highway 280 saw their fair share of shoppers.

Some store managers tell CBS 42 this year wasn’t as busy as previous years, but they were happy to see customers shop safely.

Customers like Kelsi Lee and Joshua Nichols say they had some trouble finding what they were looking for this year, and stores like Target and Best Buy had a good amount of people coming in and out of the store.

They say the most important thing for people to do this holiday season is to stay safe.

“Pack a lot of patience and wear your mask and take hand sanitizer,” Lee said.

“Everyone is going through it. So, it’s ok. They are not a bad friend or a bad relative. We are all understanding and to drive safe. That’s the biggest one right now. Especially in Birmingham,” Lee said.

Both Lee and Nichols were able to find what they were looking for, but they urge people to be prepared for items to be out of stock this year because of online shopping.