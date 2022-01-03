Alabama’s standard license plate is getting a new look for 2022

(WHNT) — The standard license plate in Alabama is getting a new look for a new year.

Starting in December 2021, the Alabama Department of Revenue began shipping out the new plates that feature a beach scene, instead of a mountain scene, and have “www.alabama.travel” on the bottom.

According to our news partners at AL.com, license plate designs are changed every five years.

Other license plate changes coming with the new year include a color change for license plate expiration stickers. Up until 2022, red, yellow, and green were used, but starting this year, they will all be yellow.

Personalized tags for vehicles are $50.

For information on specialized tags, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue here.