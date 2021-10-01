Alabama’s second largest festival, The Butterbean Festival, kicks off Friday

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The 15th annual butterbean festival starts Friday night at 6 p.m. and runs until Saturday night.

“It was originally a community fair,” Ronnie Dixon, Executive Director of the Pinson Chamber of Commerce, said about how the festival has grown. “We used to have greased pigs, pole climbing and more. We’ve sort of made it modern.”

They traded in the pole climbing for a bungee jumping attraction and the pig wrestling in for a Ferris wheel. Over the years, fireworks have also become part of the tradition. This year, the show is expected to last 17 minutes.

“It’ll be a big firework show,” Dixon said. “You don’t experience it anywhere like you do here. It’s right on main street – exploding right above your head.”

The Butterbean Festival will also have live musical entertainment, including Season 17 Champion of The Voice the Jake Hoot Band. He’ll take the Pinson Main Street stage at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission to the Butterbean Festival is free! Rides, food and other vendors are not included.