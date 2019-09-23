Alabama’s Million Dollar Band to perform in 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

TUSCALOOSA, AL – SEPTEMBER 17: Wide view of stadium as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s Million Dollar Band performs at halftime during a game against the North Texas Mean Green on September 17, 2011 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time in its history, the University of Alabama Million Dollar Band will perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Million Dollar Band, UA’s largest student organization that was founded in 1912, will join the parade to the call of “Let’s Have a Parade,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

“It’s fitting that the UA Million Dollar Band, one of the most respected university marching bands in the country, will be performing in one of the largest parades in the world,” UA President Stuart R. Bell said in a written statement on the inclusion of the group in the parade. “What Alabama fans have been able to enjoy on Saturdays will now be shared with more than 50 million people live on the streets of New York and watching on television. We’re honored by the invitation, and I couldn’t be more pleased by the work of these talented student musicians.”

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of America’s iconic holiday traditions,” UA Director of bands Ken Ozzello said in the statement. “Having the opportunity to participate will be thrilling for the members of the Million Dollar Band and provide them with life-long memories.”

The Million Dollar Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine bands to march in the 94th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

“When most Americans think of The University of Alabama, they may think about football, however, it is the exciting showmanship, entertaining performances and incredible music at halftime that captures our attention,” Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Creative Producer Wesley Whatley said in a statement. “The Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the sights and sounds of The Million Dollar Band to the streets of New York City for their inaugural appearance in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

Over the next 14 months, the Million Dollar Band will be preparing for their parade appearance, where they will be playing alongside 400 other musicians and performers.

Every year, the parade is viewed by 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers from across the country.