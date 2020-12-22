Alabama’s lone Democrat in Congress, Terri Sewell preps for 6th term

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s lone Democrat in Congress will soon begin another year term. But with an incoming Democratic administration, her role is likely to grow on the national scene.

Congresswoman Terri Sewell represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. In November, she was re-elected to a sixth term.

She says 2020 has been tough for everyone, especially for those living her district.

“I know how hard it is for Alabama families I represent to keep food on the table this holiday season,” Sewell said.

Sewell’s district represents a large portion of Alabama from Birmingham south to Montgomery and into west Alabama. It’s predominantly made up of African Americans, many living below the poverty line. That’s one of the reasons Sewell says she voted for the recently passed $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

“To deal with the fact that so many are facing eviction notices,” Sewell said. “So many are struggling to keep their house payments.”

As the only Democrat, woman and African American in Alabama’s congressional delegation, Sewell says it’s important to come together and work across the aisle.

“So, know that we in Alabama delegation put our politics aside when it comes to the economic empowerment and revitalization of Alabama,” Sewell said.

Sewell holds some key leadership roles in the House, including vice-chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee.

Sewell will begin her sixth term when she is sworn in with the rest of Congress on January 3.