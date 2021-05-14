Alabama’s Juneteenth festival, parade to be held at Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama’s National Juneteenth Observance Foundation will hold a Juneteenth celebration on June 19 in Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park.

The free event will begin with a parade at 9 a.m., and a community celebration in the park will start at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can expect to enjoy food, music, vendors, entertainment and more.

“We love celebrating our culture and educating people about our history. This has been such an awesome event for many years. Our 2021 festival promises to be bigger and better,” said Brenda Paige Ward, Director of the NJOF of Alabama, in a press release.

NJOF of Alabama worked hard to make sure the state recognized the Juneteenth holiday, and now it is working to make Juneteenth a national paid holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and more generally the emancipation of enslaved people throughout the Confederate South.

