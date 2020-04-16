Alabama’s Hangout Fest postponed to 2021 due to coronavirus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — An annual beachfront musical festival held in Alabama has been postponed until next year amid restrictions on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the Hangout Fest said Wednesday the festival has moved to May 2021. This year’s lineup was set to feature various artists, include Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion and Lana Del Rey. The group had been looking into whether to reschedule the festival for the fall.

They say they decided to postpone until next May to maintain the festival’s essence as a summer kick-off party.

Organizers say they will be offering refunds for those who can not commit to attending next year.

