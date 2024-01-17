TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s star freshman safety, Caleb Downs, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3sports.

Downs, who won SEC Freshman of the Year, was one of the Tide’s best defenders in his freshman season, accounting for 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

The Georgia native was the Tide’s leading tackler last season and became the first Alabama freshman to lead his team in tackles in program history dating back to at least 1970.

Downs was a five-star prospect coming out of high school across all major recruiting outlets and chose Alabama over Georiga, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Entering into the transfer portal does not mean that Downs will necessarily leave the program but now he perhaps becomes newly hired Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer’s biggest recruiting target.

If Downs does transfer from Alabama, it will be a significant blow to the Tide’s secondary. The group has already lost several key members from the 2023 season to the NFL Draft and transfer portal and was expecting Downs to be a leader for the team in 2024.