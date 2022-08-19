ALABAMA (WHNT) – More good news for Alabama came in July’s job state numbers, released Friday.

While the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at June’s 2.6%, the size of the state’s civilian labor force swelled to 2,291,962, the largest on record, and an increase of 47,818 compared to July 2021.

“Alabama’s historically low unemployment rate keeps holding strong, all while we continue breaking other new records. Today, I consider one of the best numbers to be that we, once again, have more people working than ever before. We will not relent on our efforts. We will continue working hard to support businesses as they seek more employees, while also connecting folks in our workforce with existing resources to ensure they are highly skilled and well-equipped.” Governor Kay Ivey

The labor force represents those working or looking for work, and the vast majority of the labor force is employed – 2,232,543 were employed in July, a record-high for the Yellowhammer State, and an increase of 65,475 compared to July 2021.

The number of Alabamians unemployed dropped to 59,419, another record for the state.

Since July 2021, just over 34,000 jobs have been added in the state, with the largest gains in the construction sector – which added 8,700 jobs, the education and health services sector – which added 7,200 jobs, and the manufacturing sector – which added 5,300 jobs.

Wages have been increasing as well – hitting the second highest level on record. Average weekly wages across the state hit $1,005.34 each week in July; with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector and business services sector setting records; TTU workers brought home an average of $820 each week, with business services workers bringing home an average of $1,332.54 each week.

“Alabama’s record-low unemployment rate is continuing to hold steady, and we are continuing to see other record-breaking employment statistics, month after month. People are working in Alabama in record numbers, and employers are adding jobs in nearly all major industry sectors, gaining more than 34,000 jobs since last year Wages are increasing in Alabama as well. We’re seeing the second highest weekly wage rate in history, an increase of nearly $28 per week.” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington

The news comes on the heels of the latest job numbers from the U.S. Labor Department, which showed the U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what analysts expected.

Shelby County had the lowest county-wide unemployment rate in July – 2.1%. Cullman and Marshall Counties tied for second-lowest county-wide unemployment at 2.4% each, with a four-way tie for third-lowest county-wide unemployment. Blount, Clay, Limestone, and St. Clair Counties all reported 2.5% unemployment rates.

Trussville and Vestavia Hills had the lowest city-wide unemployment rate in July at 1.9% each. Homewood’s 2% followed at second-lowest, with Madison’s 2.1% at third-lowest.

Only one county in Alabama reported a county-wide unemployment rate in the double digits: Wilcox’s 11.3% was the highest in the state in July. Perry County followed at 8.3%, with Lowndes County’s 8.1% rounding out the top three highest county-wide unemployment rates.

On a city level, Selma’s 9.4% was the highest city-wide unemployment rate in Alabama in July, with Prichard following at 7.5%, and Bessemer’s 4.9% rounding out the top three highest city-wide unemployment rates.