MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A 45-year-old Madison woman is charged with sex crimes against a child.

Kristina Owens Fletcher is charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old, and bestiality. According to jail records, Fletcher was arrested on Tuesday morning.

Court records show that Fletcher committed sodomy and sexually abused a child under 12 years old sometime between 2014 and 2020.

Fletcher was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $75,300 but has since been released.

Fletcher has a preliminary hearing set for January 31, 2024.