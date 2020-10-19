Alabama voter registration deadline is today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday is the final day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election, and Jefferson County leaders want to make sure all voters have the information they need to ensure they can vote.

It’s a unique election year with changes due to COVID-19, and the differences are already showing up with absentee voting. Voters waited in long lines to submit absentee ballots over the weekend. Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales said it’s a good sign that so many people submitted their ballots early.

“I’m so excited because it tells me that people are trusting in the process,” Scales said. “And that’s what we are excited about as a commission is the fact that everyone is knowing that their vote is being securely casted and voted, meaning that we want you to make sure that your vote counts.”

Across the country, many people have expressed concerns about absentee votes being counted. According to Scales, there are processes in place to ensure that happens.

“Everyone who is responsible for those ballots being counted, they have to sign an affidavit – including our Jefferson County Sheriff – that when they touch those ballots, every ballot is counted,” she said.

In-person voting is still taking place on election day. If you have not registered, you can go to alabamavotes.gov.

LATEST POSTS