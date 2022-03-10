BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey approved the use of $10 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act to establish COVID-19 recovery grants for volunteer fire departments.

The Governor’s Office released this information:

“Governor Kay Ivey on Monday awarded $10 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to establish COVID recovery grants for volunteer fire departments. This program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to provide support to Alabama’s volunteer fire departments impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. “Alabama’s first responders, including our community’s volunteer fire departments, are vital in keeping our state safe. While states across the country and the entire globe dealt with the curveballs the pandemic threw, our volunteer fire departments kept going,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to have worked with the Alabama Legislature to direct these funds to good use as our local volunteer fire departments recover. I am pleased to support them and encourage them to take advantage of this grant program.” Gov. Kay Ivey

The state of Alabama will offer grants in an amount up to $10,320 for providers that meet eligibility requirements. The application period for the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department COVID Recovery Grant program will be open from noon, March 7 through noon, March 25.

Alabama received $2.1 million in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature appropriated $136,796,346 from Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund for this program.”

Rocky Ridge Assistant Fire Chief Michael Bartlett said these funds will be huge for volunteer departments. And given the current cost of fuel, it’s definitely needed.

“You are getting up there at 4 or 5 dollars a gallon and these things take 65 gallons to fill up. And you got volunteer departments with volunteers now coming out of their own pocket just to get fuel in these trucks and make calls for their communities,” Bartlett said.

